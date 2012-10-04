Turkey receives no explanation from Syria on shelling: official

ISTANBUL Turkey has not received any explanation or apology from Syria following Wednesday's cross-border shelling of a town in southeast Turkey which killed five civilians, a Turkish official said on Thursday.

"We didn't hear anything bilaterally. We just heard some press statements, that's all," the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jon Hemming)