Turkey receives no explanation from Syria on shelling: official

Six significant moments in patent history
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)
ISTANBUL Turkey has not received any explanation or apology from Syria following Wednesday's cross-border shelling of a town in southeast Turkey which killed five civilians, a Turkish official said on Thursday.
"We didn't hear anything bilaterally. We just heard some press statements, that's all," the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jon Hemming)
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)