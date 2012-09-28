Mortar bomb fired from Syria hits Turkey, causes damage: agency

ANKARA A mortar bomb fired from Syria hit southeastern Turkey on Friday, damaging homes and workplaces in the Akcakale border area, the private Dogan news agency said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Turkish Foreign Ministry officials said they had no immediate information. The conflict in neighboring Syria has affected border areas in the past when stray bullets have flown into Turkish territory.

In April, Turkey officially reported an incident to the United Nations in which at least five people, including two Turkish officials, were wounded when cross-border gunfire hit a Syrian refugee camp in Kilis, further west along the frontier.

Turkey beefed up its troop presence and air defenses along its 900-km border after Syria shot down a Turkish reconnaissance jet in June.

At the time, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said the military's rules of engagement had been changed and that any Syrian element approaching Turkey's border and deemed a threat would be treated as a military target.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet Lawrence)