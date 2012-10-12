版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 19:31 BJT

Turkey scrambles fighter planes to Syria border

HACIPASA, Turkey Turkey scrambled two fighter planes to the border with Syria on Friday after a Syrian military helicopter bombed the Syrian border town of Azmarin, a Reuters witness said.

(Reporting by Hamdi Istanbullu; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐