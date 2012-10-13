Turkey will retaliate if border with Syria violated again: foreign minister

ISTANBUL Turkey will retaliate without hesitation if its border with Syria is violated again, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday.

Turkey's armed forces have repeatedly responded in kind over the past few weeks to gunfire and shelling spilling across the border from Syria and have warned of a more forceful response if the violence is not contained.

