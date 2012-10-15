版本:
Number of Syrian refugees in Turkish camps exceeds 100,000

ISTANBUL The number of Syrian refugees housed in camps in southern Turkey has exceeded 100,000, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said on Monday, a level beyond which Ankara had previously said it would struggle to accommodate more.

AFAD said in a statement there were now 100,363 Syrians at more than a dozen camps in Turkish provinces along the border.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)

