Turkey calls for all parties in Syria to observe Eid ceasefire

ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on Friday for all sides involved in the conflict in Syria to observe a ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival next week.

U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi is expected in Damascus on Friday to try to broker a brief ceasefire in the war between President Bashar al-Assad and rebels.

