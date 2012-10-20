Yemen-style power transfer not suitable for Syria: Turkey

SANAA Yemen's power transfer deal, which allowed President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down, is no longer a suitable model for a solution in Syria, the Turkish foreign minister said at a news conference in Sanaa on Saturday.

The Yemeni model has previously been suggested a way to end bloodshed in Syria that has killed some 30,000 people in the last 19 months. Saleh was given immunity from prosecution.

"The Yemen solution was suitable for Syria nine months ago," Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference in Sanaa with his Yemeni counterpart.

"But now, because every country has its own special circumstances and due to the latest developments on the Syrian arena which saw the use of artillery and the air force in bombarding Syrian cities, this has narrowed the room for implementing such solutions."

Saleh handed over his powers to his deputy last year under the power transfer deal but remained as ceremonial president until elections in February, when he stepped down.

Davutoglu said Turkey backed calls by U.N. and Arab League envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi for a ceasefire during the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, which starts at the end of this week.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Andrew Roche)