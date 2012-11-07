版本:
中国
2012年 11月 8日

Turkey says NATO readying to deploy missiles on its soil: report

ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday NATO was preparing to deploy Patriot missiles on his country's soil, local media reported.

Davutoglu was speaking to Turkish reporters in Brussels. Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official said Turkey planned to make an "imminent" request to NATO for the missiles to be deployed along its border with Syria.

(Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

