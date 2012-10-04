Turkish parliament approves foreign military operations

ANKARA Turkey's parliament gave authorization on Thursday for military operations outside Turkish borders if the government deemed them necessary, a day after artillery shelling from Syria killed five civilians in a Turkish town.

The government had sought parliamentary approval to send soldiers to foreign countries in a memorandum which said that "aggressive action" by Syria's armed forces against Turkish territory posed a serious threat to national security.

(Reporting by Pinar Aydinli and Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jon Hemming)