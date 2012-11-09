Turkey says no official request so far for NATO missiles

ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday Ankara had not made an official request to NATO to deploy Patriot missiles on its soil to counter a potential threat from Syria, but discussions were continuing.

"So far there has not been an official request but of course within contingency plans all risks will be considered. An official request has not been made but talks are continuing as part of contingency plans," Davutoglu told a news conference.

