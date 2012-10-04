Turkey says will coordinate internationally on Syria

ISTANBUL Turkey's priority is to act in coordination with international institutions in response to artillery shelling from Syria which killed five civilians in its southeast, Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after parliament authorized military operations outside Turkish borders if the government deemed them necessary, Atalay said Turkey had exercised its right to retaliation and that the assembly's authorization was not a "war memorandum".

