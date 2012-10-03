Turkey says US pledges support at U.N., NATO on Syria

ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has been assured of Washington's full support at the United Nations and NATO after a mortar bomb fired from Syria killed five civilians on its territory, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave the assurances to Davutoglu in a phone call, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Turkey's armed forces hit targets inside Syria in response to the mortar strike.

