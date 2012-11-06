版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 03:15 BJT

Car bomb explodes near Syrian mall, deaths reported

AMMAN A car bomb exploded on Tuesday near a shopping center in northeast Damascus, killing and injuring several people, opposition activists in the capital said.

The bomb went off near Qasioun Mall in the religiously and ethnically mixed area of Ibn al-Nafis, they said.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy)

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐