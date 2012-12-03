版本:
EU says cuts Damascus activities because of security situation

BRUSSELS The European Union's office in Damascus is cutting back its activities in the Syrian capital to a minimum because of the security situation, an EU official said on Monday.

"The EU delegation has decided to reduce activities in Damascus to a minimum level due to the current security conditions," a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in response to a question from Reuters.

The EU diplomatic service has an office in Damascus that has remained open throughout the Syrian crisis so far.

(Reporting by Sebastian Moffett; editing by Rex Merrifield)

