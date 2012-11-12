版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2012年 11月 13日 星期二 00:48 BJT

Gulf Arab states recognize Syrian opposition coalition

DUBAI The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said on Monday it will recognize Syria's newly formed opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people.

Syrian opposition groups struck a deal in Doha on Sunday to form a broad coalition to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

"The GCC declares its recognition of the Syrian national coalition ... as the legitimate representative of the brotherly Syrian people," Abdulatif al-Zayani, the GCC's secretary general, said in a statement. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Michael Roddy)

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐