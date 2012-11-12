Gulf Arab states recognize Syrian opposition coalition

DUBAI The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said on Monday it will recognize Syria's newly formed opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people.

Syrian opposition groups struck a deal in Doha on Sunday to form a broad coalition to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

"The GCC declares its recognition of the Syrian national coalition ... as the legitimate representative of the brotherly Syrian people," Abdulatif al-Zayani, the GCC's secretary general, said in a statement. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Michael Roddy)