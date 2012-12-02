版本:
中国
2012年 12月 3日

Lebanese army clashes with Syrian rebels on border

BEIRUT Lebanese troops fought with Syrian rebels on the border between the two countries on Sunday, in what a security source said was the first such clash between Lebanon's army and the rebels.

The clash occurred when a Lebanese border patrol spotted the rebel fighters along the border and the rebels opened fire to prevent the patrol from approaching, a Lebanese military source said. He said there were no casualties.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Ralph Gowling)

