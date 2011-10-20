Tax-saving ETF strategies to use before end of 2011

(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Marla Brill
The final quarter marks the traditional time of year when
kids dive into leaf piles, heating bills rise and investors
with taxable accounts sell underwater stocks to help lower
their tax bills.
They shouldn't have too much trouble finding candidates this
year. Despite a recent uptick, most major indexes remain in
negative territory for 2011, and with market volatility in high
gear more dips could be on the way.
Tax loss harvesting helps ease the pain of a down market by
allowing investors to use the losses to offset gains and up to
$3,000 of ordinary income on their tax returns. But you have to
wait at least 30 days after the sale of a losing stock to buy
back the same security. Otherwise, the IRS calls it a "wash
sale" and you can't deduct the loss.
While someone might use a similar stock as a placeholder in
case the market bounces back, that option isn't ideal because
performance can vary significantly among stocks in the same
industry. Mutual funds covering similar investment turf don't
always move in sync either.
Exchange-traded funds adapt to the strategy more easily.
Since there are more than 1,300 of them, it's fairly easy to
find one that has the look, feel and performance of another
security but is different enough to use as a substitute, either
temporarily or for the long-term, without drawing IRS
scrutiny.
"ETFs have made tax loss harvesting a lot simpler than it
used to be," says Charles Zhang of Zhang Financial in
Kalamazoo, Michigan. "It's not that hard to find one that's a
good stand-in."
Zhang and some other advisers say using two ETFs or mutual
funds based on the same index would probably violate the wash
sale rule. To be sure, you might not want to sell iShares S&P
500 Index Fund (IVV.P) or a mutual fund based on the index, for
example, and immediately replace it with SPDR S&P 500 (SPY.P).
But you could go with a pretty close match. A number of
broad-market ETFs, such as SPDR Dow Jones Wilshire ELR.P and
Vanguard Large Cap (VV.P) follow the S&P 500 fairly closely
even though they're based on different indexes. (The Securities
and Exchange Commission has launched a review of some more
arcane types of ETFs, but is not expected to have concerns
about these mainstream types of ETFs. See
link.reuters.com/bex54s for more information.)
Zhang recently used the strategy by substituting Vanguard
MSCI Emerging Markets Fund ETF (VWO.P) for an emerging markets
mutual fund that had lost money, and has switched out a
position in on oil industry ETF with another in the same
industry. "Even though they're based on different indexes their
performance is almost identical," he says.
He might go back to the investment he sold after the 30-day
blackout period or simply hold on to the new ETF, depending on
which one he likes better.
Eric Johnson, principal at Signature, a wealth advisory firm
in Norfolk, Virginia, has used sector ETFs when clients have
large stock holdings in banks such as Bank of America (BAC.N)
or Morgan Stanley (MS.N). Usually, the stock blocks come from
previous employers or inter-generational family holdings.
To harvest the loss Johnson sells the individual stock and
then buys Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF.P). "It's not
unusual for us to get back into the original stock later on,
particularly if the client has a sentimental attachment to
granddaddy's bank," he says.
ETFs can also be used to diversify out of large single stock
positions that have lost money. Someone who wants to maintain
exposure to a particular sector without courting issue-specific
risk might sell the losing stock, harvest the loss, and stay in
the substitute ETF.
Frank Armstrong, President of Investor Solutions in Coconut
Grove, Florida, uses ETFs as part of a strategy to avoid annual
mutual fund dividend and capital gains distributions. At the
end of the year, he explains, many mutual funds pay out such
distributions, which are taxable, as new fund shares, and the
share price falls by the same amount. So shareholders don't
really make any money on that transaction, even though they
will owe taxes on those payouts.
If the sale of the fund shares results in a tax loss,
Armstrong's firm will sell the shares before the dividend
payout date and buy an ETF with a similar investment mission as
a placeholder. By doing so, he harvests the loss and avoids the
dividend distribution. (This strategy won't work for investors
who have gains in the fund.)
After the payout is made, he'll move back into the fund
shares if more than 30 days have passed since the original
sale.
"Avoiding the dividend and moving into an ETF has saved some
of our clients a ton of money," he says.
