Comedian Jon Stewart returns with HBO short-form deal

NEW YORK Comedian Jon Stewart has signed a deal with cable television channel HBO to produce short-form content on current events in what will be his first announced entertainment project since quitting "The Daily Show" in August.

HBO said in a statement on Tuesday that the four-year agreement will see Stewart producing content that will be shown on the its digital platforms. HBO will also get the first look at other, unspecified, film and TV ventures from the comedian.

In the first project under the deal "Stewart will view current events through his unique prism," the statement said, without giving a start date.

The announcement was the first indication of a new venture for Stewart, who quit his job as host of Comedy Central's satirical "The Daily Show" in August after 16 years without saying what he planned to do next.

