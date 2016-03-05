Erin Andrews video stalker civil trial goes to jury

Fox Sports commentator and host Erin Andrews speaks during a presentation to announce Fox's new sports network ''Fox Sports 1'' in New York March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

A jury will begin deliberations on Monday in sportscaster Erin Andrews' civil trial against a Nashville hotel over a 2008 nude video of her, taken by a stalker who was in an adjoining room and later posted on the Internet.

Closing arguments concluded on Friday evening, and Judge Hamilton Gayden said he would allow jurors to rest before returning on Monday for deliberations.

Andrews, a Fox sportscaster who used to work for ESPN, testified for two days at the two-week trial, saying she has experienced depression and spells of crying and sleeplessness since the video went viral in 2009. She is seeking $75 million in damages from the management and owners of the Marriott hotel in Nashville where she stayed.

The video was taken by Michael David Barrett, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to stalking Andrews and making the video and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Barrett had the hotel put him in a room adjacent to Andrews' after an employee confirmed to him that she was staying there on a certain date.

In closing arguments on Friday, Andrews' attorney Bruce Broillet said the hotel was negligent and could have prevented the incident.

He said Andrews would continue to live a nightmare over the video for years, even though she is living a dream as a successful TV sportscaster.

"They gave out information that they shouldn't have and multiple hotel witnesses in this case admitted that was a violation of the standard," Broillet said in his closing argument.

Barrett rigged a peep hole to shoot the video of Andrews while she was changing.

But the lawyer representing both the owners and the management of the hotel said responsibility was solely Barrett's

"There was no way the hotel could have envisioned something as perverted and disgusting as what Mr. Barrett did, it's just inconceivable," the lawyer, Marc Dedman, told the jury in his closing argument.

The civil lawsuit named Barrett as well as the management and owners of the Marriott hotel as defendants. Andrews originally had named Marriott International as a defendant but the judge dismissed the company from the case in January.

