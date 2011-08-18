UPDATE1-What do interest-rate lows mean for borrowers?

(Updates first paragraph with historical background.)
By Lauren Young and Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Aug 18 As the stock market plummeted
yet again on Thursday, interest rates on 10-year Treasury notes
dipped below 2 percent to the lowest levels in 70 years.
For traders, Treasuries represented an obvious safe haven
from stocks, and the frenzied buying drove down the yield.
But what does that mean for you? It could very well spark a
borrowing bonanza for consumers, especially in the mortgage
market.
"It's a good time to be on the buyer's side of the credit
equation," says John Ulzheimer, president of consumer education
at SmartCredit.com.
While Ulzheimer says "historic lows" is a tired and
overused term, he's still amazed by what's going on now. "In
all my years in this business, I've never seen mortgage rates
at 3.75 percent," he says.
However, those ultra-low rates are only available to
borrowers with stellar credit scores of around 750 and up. "For
somebody who is unemployed or under-employed or upside down on
their house, there is no way for them to take advantage of
these rates," Ulzheimer says.
And that may explain why, despite plunging rates, new
mortgage and refinancing loan volumes fell nearly 19 percent,
to $265 billion, at the end of the second quarter, down from
$325 billion in the first quarter, the lowest since 2008,
according to Inside Mortgage Finance.
The conundrum for consumers interested in refinancing is
that it's hard to actually take advantage of these new low
rates. "You can't get anyone to answer the phone. And by time
anyone gets back to you, rates are higher," says Guy Cecala,
publisher of Inside Mortgage Finance.
Here is how a low Treasury yield affects various private
borrowing options:
MORTGAGES
Fixed-rate 30-year mortgages are typically priced at two
percentage points over 10-year Treasuries - and with the recent
drop, consumers can expect to see rates hit new all-time lows.
The all-time low for 30-year-fixed rate mortgages was 4.15
percent, reached in 1971, according to Freddie Mac. "If we
surveyed (lenders) today, we'd probably be closer to 4
percent," Cecala says. (Rates were lower in the 1950, but
30-year loans were not widely available.)
Retail lenders, such as major banks, "tend to be most
bureaucratic and slowest. They are hard to catch in this kind
of environment," Cecala says. He recommends working with a
mortgage banker or a smaller company that sells loans to large
banks.
Sometimes you simply need to play hardball with lenders.
Ken McDonnell, director of the American Savings Education
Council with the Employee Benefit Research Institute, recently
refinanced his mortgage. After researching online, he contacted
a number of lenders in his area and approached his mortgage
holder with the best offer he found.
"I contacted Bank of America (BAC.N), who was my mortgage
banker for the past 13 years, and told them the rate I'm
getting from Aurora Financial - 3.6 percent and $3,000 in
closing costs - and asked could they match it or do better and
they didn't," he says.
By switching lenders, McDonnell reduced his rate from 4.5
percent to 3.6 percent, which saves him $291 on his monthly
mortgage payment.
CREDIT CARDS
If you're seeing those 4-percent mortgages and wondering
why your credit card interest rate is still in the
double-digits, don't count on any relief from these historical
lows on Treasurys. Ulzheimer says. Credit card rates are
largely tied to the prime rate. "The credit card environment
has had so many monumental events over the past three years
that rates are going to stay where they are right now," he
says. The best rates are going to be around 7.9 percent - even
though for any other type of credit that would be a bad rate -
and the average rate is between 14 and 15 percent.
AUTO LOANS
Car loans, however, are also expected to hit historic lows.
The biggest factor affecting rates right now, Ulzheimer says,
is your own credit score. "A credit score of 750 buys you 4.3
percent rate on an auto loan, but a 580 gets you 17 percent for
same exact car. So you're paying $170 more per month, for a
$20,000 loan just because you have poor credit."
As with mortgages, it also really pays to shop around on
car loans. "The average rate is 5.5 percent, but you can find
rates in the 3-percent range," says Greg McBride, senior
financial analyst at bankrate.com.
STUDENT LOANS
The only issues that have popped up with student loans in
relation to Treasuries is whether to choose fixed- or
variable-rate loans for private loans, Ulzheimer says. "While
tempting, variable is not a better decision, because you don't
know what the rate is going to be over the 4 or 5 years you're
in school," he says.
Federal student loans have had fixed rates since July 1,
2006. Very few borrowers should still have variable rate loans
from before July 1, 2006 that have not yet been consolidated,
says Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of Fastweb.com and
FinAid.org
However, private student loan borrowers risk significant
increases in their monthly loan payments with variable rates,
Kantrowitz says. There's no simple rule of thumb, but a 1
percent increase in interest rates will typically yield about a
5 percent increase in the monthly loan payments on a 10-year
term, 9 percent on a 20-year term and 12 percent on a 30-year
term, he says.
So unless a student or parent has excellent credit and is
capable of repaying the private student loan in full within a
few years and fully intends to do so, they are better off
taking a federal loan first, Kantrowitz says.
CASH AND CDS
Unfortunately for consumers who want to stay in the safety
of cash, rates aren't going to go up any time soon. But you can
get some better yields by shopping around. "The average
five-year CD yield is 1.45 percent, but the top yield is 2.4
percent," says McBride. But that's as good as it gets for now.
"You have to take what the market is giving you," he adds.
"Your only alternative is to venture into riskier ventures."
(Additional reporting by Ashleigh Patterson in Toronto.)