Turkey says Syria stopped buying electricity last week

ANKARA Syria decided to stop buying electricity from Turkey last week but there is no disruption to supplies and Turkey stands ready to resume them if Syria wants to start buying again, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by James Jukwey)

