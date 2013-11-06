版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 07:56 BJT

Twitter Inc prices shares at $26: source

A file illustration picture shows the search tab for Twitter on a computer screen in Frankfurt, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files
The shadows of people holding mobile phones are cast onto a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Twitter Inc on Wednesday priced its initial public offering above its expected range to raise more than $1.8 billion, according to a source, in a sign of strong investor demand for the most highly anticipated U.S. public float since Facebook Inc.

The microblogging network priced 70 million shares at $26, above the expected range of $23 to $25, which had already been raised once before.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernard Orr)
