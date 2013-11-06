Twitter Inc prices shares at $26: source

The shadows of people holding mobile phones are cast onto a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Twitter Inc on Wednesday priced its initial public offering above its expected range to raise more than $1.8 billion, according to a source, in a sign of strong investor demand for the most highly anticipated U.S. public float since Facebook Inc.

The microblogging network priced 70 million shares at $26, above the expected range of $23 to $25, which had already been raised once before.

