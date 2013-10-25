Twitter hires NBC News executive Schiller as head of news

Twitter hired NBC News digital executive Vivian Schiller as the head of news after months of speculation since the social media platform posted a job listing for the position last spring.

"Excited to join @Twitter as Head of News in January. Leaving @NBCNews at year's end. Grateful to my beloved colleagues for 2+ great years," Schiller tweeted on Thursday.

Schiller has been considered the front runner for the role meant to be a liaison between Twitter and news organizations. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many news organizations use Twitter to reach readers who are increasingly using social media platforms to consume news.

Schiller has an extensive background as an executive in charge of digital news. At NBC News, she served as senior vice president and chief digital officer. Prior to that, she was the CEO of National Public Radio. She left NPR in 2011 after a series of controversies including an NPR fundraising executive who slammed conservatives.

Schiller was also an executive at the New York Times Co, leading day-to-day operations of the newspaper's website.

Twitter also announced on Thursday that it is seeking a valuation of up to $10.9 billion in its hotly anticipated initial public offering.

(This story has been refiled to correct last paragraph to reflect that $10.9 billion is Twitter's valuation, not the amount of funds it is seeking to raise in its IPO)

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)