版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2014年 1月 24日 星期五 15:51 BJT

France to summon Ukrainian ambassador over violence- foreign min

PARIS France will summon Ukraine's ambassador in Paris over recent violence in Kiev, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday.

"I have given instructions to the foreign ministry to summon the Ukrainian ambassador in France today which is a gesture to show France's condemnation (of the situation)," Fabius said on i>TELE television.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐