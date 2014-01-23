Ukraine opposition leader says Yanukovich yields nothing in talks, fears bloodshed

KIEV Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko said early on Friday that President Viktor Yanukovich had yielded nothing in talks with the opposition after two months of unrest, adding that he feared possible bloodshed.

After speaking first to protesters manning barricades in confrontation with police, Klitschko then told others on Independence Square: "Hours of conversation were spent about nothing. There is no sense sitting at a negotiating table with someone who has already decided to deceive you."

"I earnestly wish that there will be no bloodshed and that people are not killed ... I will survive, but I am afraid there will be deaths, I am afraid of this," the boxer-turned-politician said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Richard Balmforth, editing by G Crosse)