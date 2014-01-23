版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2014年 1月 24日 星期五 02:18 BJT

White House threatens Ukraine sanctions if violence continues

WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday condemned the violence taking place in Kiev, urged all sides to de-escalate, and threatened sanctions against Ukraine if the situation there did not improve.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing that the tensions in the country were a direct result of the government failing to acknowledge the "legitimate" grievances of its people.

The United States urged the Ukraine government to repeal anti-democratic legislation that was recently signed into law, Carney said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐