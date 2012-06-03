Biden's daughter Ashley wed in private Delaware ceremony

Roman Polanski in new bid to resolve 1977 rape case
LOS ANGELES Roman Polanski's legal team has launched a new bid to resolve the movie director's 1977 rape case and allow him to return to the United States without serving any more jail time.
Vice President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, was married in a private ceremony on Saturday evening in Delaware, he said in a statement.
Ashley Blazer Biden was married to Dr. Howard Krein in Wilmington, Biden and his wife, Jill, said in a joint statement released by the vice president's office.
"We're happy to welcome Howard into our family, and we wish them all the best in their new life together," the Bidens said.
Wilmington newspaper the News-Journal reported online that Ashley Biden and Howard Krein, a Philadelphia doctor, were married at a church in a mixed Catholic and Jewish ceremony. The Bidens are Catholic.
The private wedding ceremony was attended by the bride and groom's close family and friends, the Bidens said.
Joe Biden had been a U.S. Senator from Delaware before he and President Barack Obama were elected to the White House in 2008. He is originally from Pennsylvania.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Anthony Boadle)
LOS ANGELES Roman Polanski's legal team has launched a new bid to resolve the movie director's 1977 rape case and allow him to return to the United States without serving any more jail time.
Music producer Dr. Luke said in 2012 that musicians were unwilling to give pop singer Kesha their songs to perform because of her weight, according to court documents filed this week amid the singer's case to get out of her recording contract.
LONDON Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.