Former President George H.W. Bush in intensive care: spokesman

AUSTIN, Texas Former President George H.W. Bush is in the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital and is in "guarded condition," family spokesman Jim McGrath said Wednesday.

"The President is alert and conversing with medical staff, and is surrounded by family," McGrath said in a statement.

Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit on Sunday, McGrath said.

(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Paul Thomasch)