Former President George H.W. Bush in intensive care: spokesman

Roman Polanski in new bid to resolve 1977 rape case
LOS ANGELES Roman Polanski's legal team has launched a new bid to resolve the movie director's 1977 rape case and allow him to return to the United States without serving any more jail time.
AUSTIN, Texas Former President George H.W. Bush is in the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital and is in "guarded condition," family spokesman Jim McGrath said Wednesday.
"The President is alert and conversing with medical staff, and is surrounded by family," McGrath said in a statement.
Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit on Sunday, McGrath said.
(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
LOS ANGELES Roman Polanski's legal team has launched a new bid to resolve the movie director's 1977 rape case and allow him to return to the United States without serving any more jail time.
Music producer Dr. Luke said in 2012 that musicians were unwilling to give pop singer Kesha their songs to perform because of her weight, according to court documents filed this week amid the singer's case to get out of her recording contract.
LONDON Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.