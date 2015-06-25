Rapper Rick Ross arrested near Atlanta on assault charges: officials

Rapper Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts is shown in this police booking photo provided by Fayette County Sheriff's Office in Fayetteville, Georgia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Fayette Coutny Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Rapper Rick Ross performs during an official weigh-in ceremony for the welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. and Marcos Maidana of Argentina at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

ATLANTA Rapper Rick Ross and his bodyguard were arrested at his home near Atlanta on Wednesday on charges they kidnapped a man, beat him and threatened him with a handgun earlier this month at the rapper's mansion, authorities and media reports said.

Ross, 39, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, and his bodyguard Nadrian Lateef James, 42, were being held at the Fayette County Jail in Georgia on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said. Ross and James were denied bail.

Police went to Ross's mansion in Fayetteville, about 20 miles south of Atlanta, which he bought last year and was once owned by boxer Evander Holyfield, at about 6:30 a.m. and initially were denied entrance.

Officers eventually forced the mansion's gate open and the men were taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

Ross, founder of the Maybach Music Group and known for his 2006 single "Hustlin," was also arrested two weeks ago in Georgia for marijuana possession.

According to the arrest reports and the sheriff's office, Ross and James forced Jonathan Zamudio into a bedroom on June 7 and prevented him from leaving.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the incident happened at Ross's estate.

They then beat Zamudio, chipping two teeth and causing a jaw and neck injury, scratches and contusions, according to the arrest reports. Ross also struck the man with a handgun and threatened him with it, the reports said.

WSB-TV reported that Zamudio worked at Ross's property.

Reuters was not immediately able to determine if Ross or James had a lawyer. A representative for Ross could not immediately be reached for comment.

