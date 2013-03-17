Rap artist Tone Loc collapses on stage in Iowa: reports

Tone Loc at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in this June 13, 2000 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK Grammy-winning rapper Tone Loc reportedly collapsed on stage late Saturday night during a performance in Des Moines, Iowa.

Amateur video posted Sunday on the Des Moines Register newspaper website showed several emergency personnel kneeling over a prone body on a stage at the Bridge Bash, a St. Patrick's Day concert featuring Loc and other hip hop artists.

The condition of Loc, who was born Anthony Terrell Smith, was not known on Sunday. A representative did not immediately return a call for comment.

The newspaper said on Sunday that several news staffers attending the event reported that Loc completed a song and then fell onto the stage. The audience was ushered out of the stage area about five minutes later, according to the report.

The singer, whose hits include "Funky Cold Medina" and "Wild Thing," collapsed on stage in Florida in 2009 and in Atlanta in 2011, according to NBC News.

Loc burst onto the music scene in the late 1980s. He received two Grammys in 1990 for Best New Artist and Best Rap Solo Performance. He has also starred in more than a dozen movies, including "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "Heat."

