2013年 3月 6日 星期三 01:40 BJT

Henry Kissinger hospitalized in New York after fall at home

NEW YORK Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was admitted to a New York hospital on Tuesday after a fall at his home and was expected to be released later in the day, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center said in a statement.

A hospital spokeswoman declined to give more details.

Kissinger, 89, has remained a leading voice on U.S. foreign policy since serving Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford in the 1970s.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler)

