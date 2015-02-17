版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2015年 2月 17日 星期二 10:06 BJT

Singer Lady Gaga says she's engaged to actor Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga and her longtime boyfriend, actor Taylor Kinney, have become engaged, the singer said on social media on Monday.

"He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!" Lady Gaga, 28, said on Instagram, displaying a photo of a heart-shaped ring.

She and Kinney, 33, have been dating for about four years, according to People magazine.

Lady Gaga, whose hits include "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance," recently won a Grammy Award for her album "Cheek to Cheek" with veteran singer Tony Bennett.

Kinney stars in the NBC series "Chicago Fire."

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐