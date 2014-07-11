Hi Ho Silver, Lone Ranger outfit to be auctioned away

Actor Clayton Moore was best known as ''The Lone Ranger'', a role he portrayed in the popular 1950's television series of the same name. 15 August, 98, FILE PHOTOGRAPH

DALLAS The outfit actor Clayton Moore wore when he made appearances as the Lone Ranger character he played on the TV series more than a half century ago will go under the hammer on Saturday with the auction house expecting it to fetch about $150,000.

The ensemble includes a matching light blue shirt and pants made for riding, a red kerchief, Stetson hat, cowboy boots and a belt holster that holds two custom-made Colt pistols.

Moore, who portrayed the justice-seeking masked man on the "Lone Ranger" TV series that ran from 1949 to 1957, wore the outfit for public appearances as the character after the show ended.

Waco businessman Bob Davis bought the Lone Ranger outfit for about $100,000 at an auction in Los Angeles after Moore's death in 1999 and it has remained in the Davis family since then, according to Scott Franks, the owner the A&S Auction Company in Waco that will sell the outfit.

"Since this is only the second time it has come up for sale, there is huge amount of interest in it," Franks said.

