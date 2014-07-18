Beyonce outfits to grace Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Cosby loses latest appeal in Pennsylvania sexual assault case
NEW YORK Pennsylvania's high court has rejected Bill Cosby's latest appeal in his sexual assault case, ensuring the 79-year-old comedian will face trial in June.
CLEVELAND Pop singer Beyonce may not be a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but six of her outfits go on display next week, making her the first artist not inducted to be featured in a part of the Cleveland museum usually reserved for hall of famers.
The exhibit dedicated to her outfits is scheduled to open on Tuesday with a leather and lace body suit, skirt and jacket from her 2013 Super Bowl performance and a one-sleeve black leotard she wore in her 2008 "Single Ladies" video.
Beyonce does not become eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a performer until 2022.
The museum is also featuring other contemporary singers in an exhibit called "Right Here, Right Now" that recently opened in another part of the building. That exhibit includes a tuxedo Bruno Mars wore at the 2012 Grammy awards, an outfit Lady Gaga wore for her "Bad Romance" video, a "peppermint" tour dress Katy Perry donned in 2011 and a body suit Rihanna wore in her "Rude Boy" video.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum opened in 1995.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by David Bailey and Will Dunham)
NEW YORK Pennsylvania's high court has rejected Bill Cosby's latest appeal in his sexual assault case, ensuring the 79-year-old comedian will face trial in June.
LOS ANGELES When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.