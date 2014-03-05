Dr. Sherwin Nuland, author of 'How We Die,' dead at 83

Cosby loses latest appeal in Pennsylvania sexual assault case
NEW YORK Pennsylvania's high court has rejected Bill Cosby's latest appeal in his sexual assault case, ensuring the 79-year-old comedian will face trial in June.
Dr. Sherwin Nuland, the author of the bestseller "How We Die," which talks candidly about how life ends in disease and old age, has died at the age of 83, his daughter said on Tuesday.
Nuland died Monday of prostate cancer at his home in Hamden, Connecticut, his daughter Amelia Nuland confirmed by telephone.
Nuland was a professor at the Yale School of Medicine, where he had received his medical degree in 1955, according to the university's website.
Nuland won the National Book Award for "How We Die: Reflections on Life's Final Chapter" in 1994. It was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
The book was aimed at demythologizing death through accounts of how people die through old age, cancer, heart disease and other causes. Nuland was critical of doctors who prolong life unnecessarily, to the detriment of their patients' dignity and well-being.
"For those who die and those who love them, a realistic expectation is the surest path to tranquility," Nuland wrote.
Other books by Nuland include "Doctors: The Biography of Medicine" in 1988, "Medicine: The Art of Healing" in 1992, and "The Wisdom of the Body" in 1997.
Nuland's column, "The Uncertain Art," appeared regularly in the American Scholar.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK Pennsylvania's high court has rejected Bill Cosby's latest appeal in his sexual assault case, ensuring the 79-year-old comedian will face trial in June.
LOS ANGELES When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.