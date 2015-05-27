Bristol Palin says 'painful' time after calling off wedding

Bristol Palin , the daughter of conservative politician Sarah Palin, appears on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in New York November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bristol Palin, a reality television personality and the daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, has spoken out for the first time since her wedding was called off this month, saying it is a "painful" time for her and her family.

Palin, 24, had announced on her blog in March that she was engaged to Dakota Meyer, 26, a Medal of Honor recipient who saved 36 Marine comrades from an ambush in Afghanistan.

The wedding date had been set for May 23 but last week, Sarah Palin said in a message on her Facebook page that the wedding would not take place on that date. Bristol Palin took to her blog on Tuesday to "address the elephant-in-the-room."

"This is a painful time for family and friends and I would just really appreciate your prayers," she wrote in post titled "The Wedding That Didn't Happen."

Palin, who has a son, Tripp, 6, from a previous relationship, did not directly address whether she might wed Meyer in the future but said her life was moving forward with her family in Alaska.

"I know God’s plan is greater than anything else, and Tripp and I are in Alaska beginning to rebuild our lives under much different circumstances than we anticipated," she said.

Bristol Palin said she met Meyer in 2014 when he came to Alaska to film the reality television show "Amazing America" with her mother, who was the 2008 presidential running mate of Republican presidential nominee John McCain.

Bristol Palin appeared in the ABC television competition "Dancing with the Stars" in 2010 and 2012.

Meyer was awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest U.S. award for bravery, in 2011 for saving 36 of his comrades' lives during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2009.

