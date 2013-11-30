Michael Jordan to become a father again: magazine

Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
Retired American basketball star Michael Jordan is going to be a father again. He and his Cuban-American model wife, Yvette Prieto, are expecting their first child, celebrity magazine Us Weekly reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed Jordan representative.
No due date was reported.
Jordan, 50, and Prieto, 34, were married in April in Florida after a five-year courtship. They live near Miami.
Jordan has three adult children from his previous 17-year marriage to Juanita Venoy, which ended in divorce in 2006.
The Hall of Fame player won six National Basketball Association championships with the Chicago Bulls. He won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award five times and was named an all-star 14 times.
His on-court success and commercial endorsements have made him one of the most recognizable and prosperous athletes in the United States.
LOS ANGELES Spice Girl Melanie 'Mel B' Brown filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
Chuck Barris, who tapped into Americans’ hunger to be on television by creating game shows such as “The Dating Game,” “The Newlywed Game” and his showcase for the acutely untalented, “The Gong Show,” died on Tuesday, media outlets reported.