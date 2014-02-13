版本:
Former U.S. Vice President Mondale recovering after heart surgery

MINNEAPOLIS Former U.S. Vice President Walter "Fritz" Mondale underwent heart surgery on Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, his family said in a statement.

Mondale, 86, who served as vice president in the Carter administration and as U.S. ambassador to Japan for the Clinton administration, underwent surgery less than a week after attending a memorial service for his wife of 58 years, Joan Mondale, who died on February 3.

"He is resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery," the statement said. "His family requests privacy at this time."

Mondale, a liberal Democrat who served in the U.S. Senate before becoming vice president, lost the 1984 presidential election in a landslide to President Ronald Reagan.

