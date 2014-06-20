Comic Tracy Morgan, hurt in NJ collision, moves to rehab facility

NEW YORK Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, critically injured in a New Jersey highway collision earlier this month, has been moved to a rehabilitation center where he is expected to stay for a few weeks, his publicist said on Friday.

Morgan has been undergoing treatment at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, since the chain-reaction crash on June 7 that killed another comic and injured three other people.

"Tracy has been transferred to an undisclosed rehab center, where he is expected to remain for the next few weeks," his publicist Lewis Kay said in a statement. "While he is continuing to show signs of improvement, he still has a long way to go."

Morgan suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

The collision occurred near Cranbury Township, New Jersey, when a truck slammed into the back of a Mercedes limo bus carrying Morgan and several others, flipping it over.

Comedian James McNair, 62, known by his stage name Jimmy Mack, of Peekskill, New York, died at the scene.

The truck driver, a Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee who was driving a company tractor trailer, has been charged with vehicular homicide. He had not slept in more than 24 hours before the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

Morgan, 45, is best known for his roles on the TV shows "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live."

The comics were returning from a performance in Delaware.

