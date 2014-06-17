版本:
Comic Tracy Morgan improving after crash, out of critical condition

Comedian Tracy Morgan's health was upgraded to fair condition on Monday as he continued to show signs of improvement after being badly injured in a highway crash earlier this month, a publicist for the star said.

Morgan, 45, was admitted to a New Jersey hospital in critical condition after a multivehicle highway crash on June 7. Publicist Lewis Kay said "his personality is certainly starting to come back."

The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian suffered injuries including a broken leg, nose and ribs crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed fellow comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
