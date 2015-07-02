L.A. Kings' Slava Voynov pleads no contest in domestic violence case

Los Angeles Kings defender Slava Voynov is shown in this Redondo Beach Police Department booking photo released to Reuters October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Redondo Beach Police Department/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov pleaded no contest on Thursday to charges that he attacked his wife at their Southern California home last year and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, prosecutors said.

Voynov, 25, was also ordered to serve three years summary probation, attend a 52-week domestic violence prevention program and complete eight hours of community service.

The Russian hockey player faces a single count of corporal injury to spouse with great bodily injury stemming from an Oct. 19 altercation at their home in the Los Angeles suburb of Redondo Beach.

Voynov was suspended by the National Hockey League following his arrest on Oct. 20 at a Los Angeles-area hospital where his wife was being treated for injuries.

He was accused of causing injuries to his wife's eyebrow, cheek and neck and could have faced up to nine years in state prison if convicted at trial.

Voynov's arrest came at a time of heightened public awareness and outcry over domestic violence and professional athletes, and how sports leagues respond to such cases.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)