Writer Webster held on DUI charge after fatal Virginia accident

Award-winning U.S. author Donovan Webster is being held without bail on a drunken driving charge after a man was killed in an accident outside Charlottesville, Virginia, police said on Monday.

Webster, 55, of Charlottesville, was arrested at the scene of the accident, which involved two cars and a tractor trailer, on Thursday. He was charged with driving under the influence, according to Albemarle County police.

Another driver, Wayne Thomas White, 75, was killed in the accident. The driver of the tractor trailer was not charged.

Webster could face more charges pending further investigation. He is scheduled for a court hearing on Oct. 16, according to court documents.

Webster is a former senior editor for Outside magazine and has written for The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, National Geographic and other magazines.

He has written at least three books: "Meeting the Family: One Man's Journey Through His Human Ancestry," "The Burma Road: The Epic Story of the China-Burma-India Theater in World War II" and "Aftermath: The Remnants of War," on the effects of war on civilians after the conflicts.

In 1997, "Aftermath" won the Gelber Prize, awarded for non-fiction books on international issues.

His research for various projects was the subject of documentaries "Running the Sahara," released in 2007 and "Amazon Gold," released in 2012.

