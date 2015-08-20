Financial dispute heats up between family members of the late Robin Williams

LOS ANGELES A financial dispute between the widow and the children of Oscar winner Robin Williams, who died of suicide last year, has heated up ahead of a deadline for the two sides to resolve their differences, according to court papers.

Attorneys for the comic great's children Zachary, Zelda and Cody, in papers filed on Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, said his widow, Susan Schneider Williams, was trying to unjustly increase a reserve fund dedicated to all recurring costs associated with the home where she had lived with Williams.

That luxury home in Tiburon, outside of San Francisco where police say Williams committed suicide in August 2014, is to belong to Susan Williams for life under the terms of the actor's will, trustees in the case have said in court papers.

Susan Williams married Williams in 2011 and is not the mother of his three adult children.

Attorneys for the children contend Susan Williams is seeking, through her court petition, to obtain a "guaranteed income stream" above and beyond what is needed for the home, according to court papers.

"Petitioner is not permitted to do so under the trust agreement or through her petition," the attorneys wrote.

A judge has given both sides until Aug. 21 to reach an agreement in their dispute over the disposition of the actor's assets, and the two sides are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.

An attorney for Susan Williams did not return a call seeking comment.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)