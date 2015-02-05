Rap mogul 'Suge' Knight returned to jail from hospital

Rap mogul Suge Knight stands in court during his arraignment on murder charges at the Compton Courthouse in Compton, California February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

LOS ANGELES Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, charged with murder and other offenses in a fatal hit-and-run incident, was returned to jail from a Los Angeles-area hospital late on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Department spokesman Deputy Kelvin Moody said Knight, 49, was released from the hospital at about 9 p.m. (0500 GMT). He declined to describe the nature of Knight's medical treatment.

Knight was hospitalized on Tuesday, reportedly after complaining of chest pains, shortly after pleading not guilty to murder, attempted murder and two counts of felony hit-and-run. Prosecutors said he ran over two men with his pickup truck in a parking lot, killing one of them, in the Jan. 29 altercation.

Attorneys for Knight, who co-founded the influential hip-hop label Death Row Records, say he was attacked in the lot and was trying to flee when he accidentally hit the men with his vehicle.

Knight, who has served time for violating the terms of past sentences, pleaded not guilty in November to a charge stemming from accusations he stole a camera from a celebrity photographer.

He was free on bail in that case at the time of the parking lot incident, which authorities said began when Knight and one of the two men began throwing punches at each other through the window of his pickup truck, before he put the vehicle in reverse, knocking his adversary to the ground.

That man, Terry Carter, 55, founder and owner of a music label called Heavyweight Records, was killed.

A lawyer for the second man struck by Knight's vehicle, Cle "Bone" Sloan, told the Los Angeles Times that Sloan was considering filing a civil lawsuit against Knight.

Knight is due back in court next Monday for a bail review hearing. His bond is set at $2 million.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Louise Ireland and Mohammad Zargham)