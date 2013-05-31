WRAPUP 1-US seeks source of errant gene altered wheat as importers flee

* S.Korean imports on hold until test results next week
* Other Asian nations step up inspections
* U.S. says no evidence rogue grain has entered supply chain
* Aus supply would struggle to soak up extra demand
By Charles Abbott and Meeyoung Cho
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 31 The United States is
still racing to determine how unapproved genetically modified
wheat was found growing in an Oregon field, a discovery that
continued to roil global wheat markets on Friday as South Korean
buyers stepped aside.
A top official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
investigators are "pursuing many avenues" to determine how the
wheat - which carries a gene making it resistant to herbicide
applications - popped up in late April.
"At this point we have not ... eliminated any" potential
causes, Bernadette Juarez, deputy director of the investigative
unit with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service,
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
South Korean millers suspended imports of U.S. wheat on
Friday and some Asian countries increased inspections after the
discovery of the unapproved wheat, but stopped short of imposing
import bans.
U.S. officials are attempting to tamp down global alarm
about the wheat, developed by biotech giant Monsanto Co
more than a decade ago but never put into commercial production.
Field tests on GMO wheat were last conducted in 2005.
The discovery of the long-forgotten strain prompted major
buyer Japan to shun wheat from the Pacific Northwest at its
weekly tender on Thursday, while the European Union said it
would step up testing.
So far, rival exporter Canada has not seen any benefit from
the incident, a major Canadian merchant said, predicting that
the nervous response from buyers might soon fade.
"It's like the lights going out in the restaurant I was in
last night. Nobody really expects they'll stay out for very
long," Curt Vossen, chief executive of Richardson International
Ltd told Reuters. "It might be five minutes, but they'll come on
again fairly quickly."
In that vein, wheat futures prices in Chicago were
higher on Friday, more than retracing Thursday's small decline.
The impact of the GMO wheat find has been felt mostly on
cash prices in the Pacific Northwest, a key market for Asian
buyers to purchase supplies of white wheat.
Still, South Korea - which last year sourced roughly half of
its total wheat imports of 5 million tonnes from the U.S. - has
also raised quarantine measures on U.S. wheat bought to feed
livestock, while Thailand put ports on alert.
Its scientists had conducted weeks of quiet field work and
complex tests before the bombshell news was announced this week.
To pin down the origin of the wheat, USDA extracted DNA from
the tissue of wheat plants collected by its investigators from
the Oregon field, and sent material to three facilities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said the wheat posed
no threat to human health.
South Korean officials said the U.S. had provided the DNA
sequence of the rogue GM strain to help its inspectors detect if
it was in other imported U.S. wheat and flour. Test results will
be released on Monday, the South Korean food ministry said.
"From this weekend, we will also collect wheat and flour
imported from all over the United States and will conduct tests
next week," said Ahn Man-ho, a spokesman at the Ministry of Food
and Drug Safety.
South Koreans say they will not import U.S. wheat until all
tests are completed.
TIGHT AUSSIE SUPPLY
Asia imports more than 40 million tonnes of wheat annually,
almost a third of the global trade of 140-150 million tonnes.
The bulk of the region's supplies come from the U.S., the
world's biggest exporter, and Australia, the No. 2 supplier.
But Australia will struggle to soak up extra demand as its
supplies tighten in the wake of unsustainably brisk exports and
growing demand from domestic livestock farmers.
"The bulk of grain suppliers (in Australia) are cancelling
shipping slots and selling grain to domestic feed mills and
feedlots," said Stefan Meyer, a manager for cash markets at
brokerage INTL FCStone in Sydney.
Japan is not rushing to find alternative sources of wheat,
however, with the county's flour milling industry body saying
they have sufficient stocks for the short term.
"We haven't thought about alternatives to the grade or
proposed candidates to the farm ministry (at this stage)," said
Masaaki Kadota, executive director of the Flour Millers
Association of Japan.
But Kadota added that it could be difficult for users to
find alternative soft white types of wheat to the U.S. Western
White Grade, as wheat grown in nations such as Australia and
Canada is mainly the medium to hard type.
An industry official in the Philippines, which buys about 4
million tonnes of wheat a year and relies mainly on U.S.
supplies, said the country could turn to Canada if it decides
not to import from the U.S.