Sen. Wyden warns gene-altered wheat could become trade problem

WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. Agriculture
Department must work with other agencies to ensure that the
discovery of unapproved genetically engineered wheat in Oregon
does not become an unfair barrier to trade, one of the state's
U.S. Senators said on Friday.
"The discovery of non-harvested, GE (genetically engineered)
wheat should not be used by America's trading partners to erect
spurious, protectionist trade barriers ... in the absence of
scientific evidence indicating that Oregon exports contain this
strain of wheat," Sen. Roy Wyden, a Democrat, wrote to USDA
Secretary Tom Vilsack.
USDA could "co-ordinate closely" with the U.S. Trade
Representative and the Department of State, among others, to
"provide assurance and certainly to global wheat markets," Wyden
said.