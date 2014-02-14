NBC's Joel McHale to headline White House correspondents' dinner

Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Actor and comedian Joel McHale will be the featured performer at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, which is attended by members of the media, celebrities and the president, the association said on Friday.
McHale is the star of the NBC television comedy "Community" and host of E! network's "The Soup."
"He's sharp, funny, and just the type of comic who can navigate the unique challenge of our dinner, making fun of Democrats, Republicans and especially the news media," WHCA President and McClatchy Co political editor Steven Thomma said in a statement.
"Washington can use a little good-natured ribbing," he added. This year, the dinner will be held on May 3.
In a Twitter post after the announcement, McHale said: "My material will be equally offensive to all & over within 30 min - just like a Congressional work year."
Past performers at the dinner include Cedric the Entertainer, Steven Colbert, Conan O'Brien, Jay Leno, Seth Myers and Wanda Sykes.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Gunna Dickson)
NEW YORK Julia Roberts was named People magazine's world's most beautiful woman for a record 5th time on Wednesday, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Plans to release new music by Prince on Friday's one-year anniversary of the singer's death have been hit with a lawsuit claiming the works were stolen by his former sound engineer.