REFILE-T-Mobile, Comcast, Dish acquire spectrum in airwaves auction -FCC

NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said on Thursday that T-Mobile US Inc
, Comcast Corp, Dish Network Corp and
U.S. Cellular Corp were among the largest buyers of
spectrum in an $19.8 billion broadcast airwaves auction.
The FCC said 175 broadcast stations were selling airwaves to
50 wireless and other telecommunications companies. Companies
plan to use the spectrum to build new networks or improve
existing coverage to meet growing mobile data demands. The FCC
did not immediately disclose the amount of spectrum acquired by
individual companies.
