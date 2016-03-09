Model Naomi Campbell receives award on International Women's Day

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
Model Naomi Campbell receives the "Women Leading Change" award on Tuesday from former Israeli President Shimon Peres at an event to mark International Women's Day at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa.
Campbell said her mother, who traveled to Israel with her, was her inspiration and as a single parent had sacrificed a lot for her.
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.