版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 12:11 BJT

Model Naomi Campbell receives award on International Women's Day

Model Naomi Campbell receives the "Women Leading Change" award on Tuesday from former Israeli President Shimon Peres at an event to mark International Women's Day at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa.

Campbell said her mother, who traveled to Israel with her, was her inspiration and as a single parent had sacrificed a lot for her.   

