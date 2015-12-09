Facebook's Zuckerberg speaks out in support of Muslims

President, founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a Reuters interview at the University of Bogota January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he supported Muslims in his community and around the world.

Muslims in the United States and abroad have been criticized in the wake of attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, California.

"As a Jew, my parents taught me that we must stand up against attacks on all communities. Even if an attack isn't against you today, in time attacks on freedom for anyone will hurt everyone," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

